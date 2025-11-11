Petit Names Chelsea, Liverpool Stars He Wanted Arsenal To Sign

Emmanuel Petit has named the two players he wanted to join Arsenal before they moved to Chelsea and Liverpool respectively.

The Gunners have built a strong squad under Mikel Arteta, with the north Londoners top of the Premier League table and in contention for the title.

In 2023, Arsenal signed Declan Rice in a £105m deal from West Ham, but there were two other midfielders that ex-Gunners star Petit had his eye on.

The same year that Arsenal recruited Rice, Chelsea brought in Moises Caicedo from Brighton while Alexis Mac Allister arrived at Liverpool.

Chelsea splashed out £115m to land Caicedo while Liverpool paid Brighton an initial £35m for Mac Allister, which could rise to £55m with add-ons.

Mac Allister, meanwhile, has won the Carabao Cup and Premier League since his switch to Anfield, playing a total of 111 games to date.

Petit admits he wanted Arsenal to sign both Caicedo and Mac Allister when they were still playing for the Seagulls.

“When Caicedo was at Brighton, I wanted Arsenal to sign him and Mac Allister together,’ Petit told JeffBet (via Metro).

“Mac Allister has gone on to be one of the best midfielders in the Premier League and won the trophy last year, Caicedo is now one of the best, too.”

Petit feels Caicedo can follow in the footsteps of Chelsea legends N’Golo Kante and Claude Makelele at Stamford Bridge.

“Caicedo came with a massive expectation to perform because of his price tag, but he’s meeting those expectations now,” Petit added.

“He’s amongst the best midfielders in the Premier League, to become a legend, he has to win the Premier League title and perform in the Champions League.”



