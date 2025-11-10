Nottingham Forest Boss Talks Up Awoniyi’s Performance In Win Over Leeds United

Nottingham Forest manager Sean Dyche has showered encomium on Taiwo Awoniyi following the forward’s impressive performance against Leeds United.

Awoniyi featured as a substitute in the Tricky Trees 3-1 victory over Leeds United at the City Ground on Sunday.

The Nigeria international took the place of Igor Jesus in the 59th minute.

Read Also:I’m Not Completely Back In Training With Leverkusen –Tella

Dyche expressed satisfaction with the striker’s performance in the game.

“T [Awoniyi] was excellent. He seemed a little lost when we got in but he knows he has a part to play for us,” he was quoted by BBC Sports UK.

“I thought he was excellent when he came on. He’s a bit of an unsung hero at times.

“He sometimes gets left out for no particular reason, but then comes on and runs right till the end.

“So, we’re going to need that, not just in this game, but through the season. They’ll get a few days off, but we’ll be buzzing to go again.”



