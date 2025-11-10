Close Menu
    I’m Not Completely Back In Training With Leverkusen –Tella

    Austin Akhilomen
    Super Eagles winger Nathan Tella has disclosed that he’s yet to return back to full training with Bayer Leverkusen.

    Recall that the Nigerian international sustained an injury during Leverkusen’s 3-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt in September and has since been sidelined.

    Speaking with Bild, Tella stated that the club’s medical team doesn’t want to rush him back until he’s 100% physically fit.

    “I’m not completely back [in training] with the team yet, but I have more confidence in my leg than I did the last time out,” Tella told Bild, per Werkself Xtra.

    “I feel like I’m on the right track. I’m no longer in pain. Now it’s just a matter of gaining confidence in my knee after the injury. I hope to be back soon and then stay with the team…

    “It was [a] strange [injury]. I felt my knee and it was quite painful. But I wasn’t too worried. I tried to train before the first Champions League game in Copenhagen. Then Gladbach came along. But the injury didn’t really heal. It was probably something more serious than just a knock to the knee. Together with the doctors and coaches, we decided not to rush anything until I was at 100 percent.

    “I tore my cruciate ligament six years ago. Now it’s a ten-week break -compared to ten months, that’s nothing. I wanted to stay positive,” Tella added.


