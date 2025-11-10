I'm Not Completely Back In Training With Leverkusen --Tella

Super Eagles winger Nathan Tella has disclosed that he’s yet to return back to full training with Bayer Leverkusen.



Recall that the Nigerian international sustained an injury during Leverkusen’s 3-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt in September and has since been sidelined.



Speaking with Bild, Tella stated that the club’s medical team doesn’t want to rush him back until he’s 100% physically fit.



“I’m not completely back [in training] with the team yet, but I have more confidence in my leg than I did the last time out,” Tella told Bild, per Werkself Xtra.

“I feel like I’m on the right track. I’m no longer in pain. Now it’s just a matter of gaining confidence in my knee after the injury. I hope to be back soon and then stay with the team…



“It was [a] strange [injury]. I felt my knee and it was quite painful. But I wasn’t too worried. I tried to train before the first Champions League game in Copenhagen. Then Gladbach came along. But the injury didn’t really heal. It was probably something more serious than just a knock to the knee. Together with the doctors and coaches, we decided not to rush anything until I was at 100 percent.



“I tore my cruciate ligament six years ago. Now it’s a ten-week break -compared to ten months, that’s nothing. I wanted to stay positive,” Tella added.



