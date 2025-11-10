Lookman, Ajayi Storm Super Eagles Camp For World Cup Playoffs

Ademola Lookman amd Semi Ajayi are the latest arrivals to the Super Eagles camp for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying playoffs.

The arrival of the pair was confirmed by the Super Eagles media officer Promise Efoghe.

The number of players already in camp is now 14 with seven expected to arrive later today (Monday).

After failing to secure the automatic qualification ticket from Group C, the Super Eagles have another opportunity to be at next year’s FIFA World Cup via the playoffs.

A win against Gabon will set up a final encounter with Cameroon or Democratic Republic of Congo, to decide which team will secure the sole ticket to the Intercontinental playoffs in Mexico in March.

The Super Eagles have recorded five wins, three draws and suffered just one defeat against Gabon.

The last time the two teams clashed in the World Cup qualifiers was the race for the 2006 tournament in Germany.

After playing 1-1 in Libreville in their first group stage fixture, the Super Eagles triumphed 2-0 in the second leg in Port Harcourt.

14 players currently in Super Eagles Rabat camp:

Calvin Bassey

Alex Iwobi

Samuel Chukwueze

Tolu Arokodare

Olakunle Olusegun

Wilfred Ndidi

Moses Simon

William Troost-Ekong

Benjamin Frederick

Chidozie Awaziem

Amas Obasogie

Stanley Nwabali

Semi Ajayi

Ademola Lookman

By James Agberebi



