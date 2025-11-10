Close Menu
    Lookman, Ajayi Storm Super Eagles Camp For World Cup Playoffs

    Lookman, Ajayi Storm Super Eagles Camp For World Cup Playoffs
    2026 WCQ: 'It's Tight Situation For Eagles, But Anything Can Still Happen' --Adepoju
    Super Eagles line up

    Ademola Lookman amd Semi Ajayi are the latest arrivals to the Super Eagles camp for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying playoffs.

    The arrival of the pair was confirmed by the Super Eagles media officer Promise Efoghe.

    The number of players already in camp is now 14 with seven expected to arrive later today (Monday).

    After failing to secure the automatic qualification ticket from Group C, the Super Eagles have another opportunity to be at next year’s FIFA World Cup via the playoffs.

    A win against Gabon will set up a final encounter with Cameroon or Democratic Republic of Congo, to decide which team will secure the sole ticket to the Intercontinental playoffs in Mexico in March.

    The Super Eagles have recorded five wins, three draws and suffered just one defeat against Gabon.

    The last time the two teams clashed in the World Cup qualifiers was the race for the 2006 tournament in Germany.

    After playing 1-1 in Libreville in their first group stage fixture, the Super Eagles triumphed 2-0 in the second leg in Port Harcourt.

    14 players currently in Super Eagles Rabat camp:

    Calvin Bassey
    Alex Iwobi
    Samuel Chukwueze
    Tolu Arokodare
    Olakunle Olusegun
    Wilfred Ndidi
    Moses Simon
    William Troost-Ekong
    Benjamin Frederick
    Chidozie Awaziem
    Amas Obasogie
    Stanley Nwabali
    Semi Ajayi
    Ademola Lookman

    


    

    
    
    

