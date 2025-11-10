Leave RC Lens Now –Zenke Advises Ojediran

Former Nigeria youth international Simon Zenke has advised RC Lens midfielder Hamzat Ojediran to leave the club in order to get more playing time elsewhere.



Ojediran, who made 17 appearances last season for RC Lens, is yet to play a game for the club this ongoing season in Ligue 1.



Reacting to the development, Zenke, in a chat with Footy-Africa, advised Ojediran to request a loan move to another club.

“The boy is just 21, and at this stage, he should be playing first-team football in my opinion, and from the look of things, the coach has other ideas for now.



“I will say he should talk to the club amicably to see if he can get a loan transfer to another team in Ligue 1 or Ligue 2.If possible, he can even try the Belgian league so that he can be playing games.



“Personally, I understand his predicament because I have been there before myself, so I understand.



