2026 WCQ Playoffs: Nwabali, Obasogie Arrive, 12 Players Now In Super Eagles Camp

Stanley Nwabali and Amas Obasogie are the latest players to arrive the Super Eagles camp in Rabat, Morocco, ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying playoffs.

Following the arrival of the goalkeeping duo today (Monday), the number of Super Eagles players have risen to 12.

Nine more players are expected to hit the team’s camp for the crucial World Cup playoffs.

The trio of captain William Troost-Ekong, Benjamin Fredericks and Chidozie Awaziem landed on Sunday night.

The 12 players in camp:

Calvin Bassey

Alex Iwobi

Samuel Chukwueze

Tolu Arokodare

Olakunle Olusegun

Wilfred Ndidi

Moses Simon

William Troost-Ekong

Benjamin Frederick

Chidozie Awaziem

Amas Obasogie

Stanley Nwabali

By James Agberebi



