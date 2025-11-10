2026 WCQ Playoffs: Nwabali, Obasogie Arrive, 12 Players Now In Super Eagles Camp

Stanley Nwabali and Amas Obasogie are the latest players to arrive the Super Eagles camp in Rabat, Morocco, ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying playoffs.
Following the arrival of the goalkeeping duo today (Monday), the number of Super Eagles players have risen to 12.
Nine more players are expected to hit the team’s camp for the crucial World Cup playoffs.
The trio of captain William Troost-Ekong, Benjamin Fredericks and Chidozie Awaziem landed on Sunday night.
The 12 players in camp:
Calvin Bassey
Alex Iwobi
Samuel Chukwueze
Tolu Arokodare
Olakunle Olusegun
Wilfred Ndidi
Moses Simon
William Troost-Ekong
Benjamin Frederick
Chidozie Awaziem
Amas Obasogie
Stanley Nwabali
By James Agberebi