    2026 WCQ Playoffs: Nwabali, Obasogie Arrive, 12 Players Now In Super Eagles Camp

    Stanley Nwabali and Amas Obasogie are the latest players to arrive the Super Eagles camp in Rabat, Morocco, ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying playoffs.

    Following the arrival of the goalkeeping duo today (Monday), the number of Super Eagles players have risen to 12.

    Nine more players are expected to hit the team’s camp for the crucial World Cup playoffs.

    The trio of captain William Troost-Ekong, Benjamin Fredericks and Chidozie Awaziem landed on Sunday night.

    The 12 players in camp:

    Calvin Bassey
    Alex Iwobi
    Samuel Chukwueze
    Tolu Arokodare
    Olakunle Olusegun
    Wilfred Ndidi
    Moses Simon
    William Troost-Ekong
    Benjamin Frederick
    Chidozie Awaziem
    Amas Obasogie
    Stanley Nwabali

