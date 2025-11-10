Okoye Proud Despite Udinese Defeat To Roma

Maduka Okoye has reacted to Udinese’s disappointing defeat to AS Roma, reports Completesports.com.

The Zebras fell 2-0 to their hosts at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday.

Lorenzo Pellegrini and Mehmet Zeki Çelik were on target for Roma in the keenly contested encounter.

Okoye said they can be proud of their performance despite the defeat.

“I’m very proud of the team. We put in a good performance at the Stadio Olimpico. It isn’t easy against a very good Roma side. I’m pleased because the display was good despite us not taking any points back home,” Okoye told the club’s official website.

“I’d say the penalty was 50:50. I want to save one this year. I haven’t done so yet, but the time will come. It’s a shame it didn’t happen today, but now we need to look ahead.

“It was a special match for Zaniolo. He was calm beforehand as always. He’s a great player and we’re delighted to have him here.”

By Adeboye Amosu



