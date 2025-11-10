2026 WCQ Playoffs: Gabon Coach Mouyouma Plans Tactical Shake-Up For Super Eagles Clash

Panthers of Gabon head coach Thierry Mouyouma says he will tweak his tactics for the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoffs against the Super Eagles of Nigeria, reports Completesports.com reports.

Mouyouma’s side will be up against the Super Eagles in the first semi-final of the playoffs at the Prince Héritier Moulay El Hassan Sports Complex, Rabat on Thursday.

The Panthers have lost only once in the qualifiers but will face a difficult test against the three-time African champions.

The gaffer reckoned the Super Eagles will be a tough nut to crack for his team, hence the need for him to adjust his tactics.

“We will have to change things against Nigeria, especially on a tactical and even technical level,” he told Gabonese Press Agency.

“It is important that we control the emotion of our opponent. We must make them run after the ball and play behind their lines.”

The highly anticipated encounter will kick-off at 5pm Nigeria time.

By Adeboye Amosu



