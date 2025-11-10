Close Menu
    2026 WCQ Playoffs: 10 Super Eagles Now In Camp After Fredericks, Awaziem Arrivals

    Super Eagles

    The number of Super Eagles players currently in Rabat, Morocco, for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying playoffs is now 10.

    This was revealed by the Super Eagles’ media officer Promise Efoghe.

    According to Efoghe the arrivals of Benjamin Fredericks and Chidozie Awaziem took the number of players to double figures.

    Other players who have already arrived are Calvin Bassey, Alex Iwobi, Samuel Chukwueze, Tolu Arokodare, Olakunle Olusegun, Wilfred Ndidi, Moses Simon
    William Troost-Ekong, Benjamin Fredericks and Chidozie Awaziem

    Meanwhile 11 more players are expected to land Rabat today (Monday) for the playoffs.

    The Super Eagles will face Gabon in Thursday’s semi-finals and a win for Eric Chelle’s men will see them take on either Cameroon or Democratic Republic of Congo in the final on Sunday, November 16.

    An emphatic 4-0 win against Benin Republic in their final Group C fixture helped the Nigerian team finish as one of the best third-placed sides.

