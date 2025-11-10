NPFL Fines Katsina United N9m Over Crowd Trouble

Katsina United have been fined N9m by the Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, following the violence that erupted during their matchday 12 encounter with Barau FC.

The Chanji Boys have also been banished to Jos by the NPFL as part of their punishment.

The NPFL said the club failed to provide adequate security and control their supporters during the encounter.

A Katsina United fan allegedly attacked Barau FC midfielder Nana Abraham, leaving him with a deep neck cut shortly after the visitors’ equaliser.

The home fans were also accused of throwing harmful objects onto the pitch during the game which resulted in injuries to Barau FC players.

‎Katsina Utd have 48 hours within the date of the notice to appeal the sanctions.

By Adeboye Amosu



