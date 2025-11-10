NPFL: Eguma Pleased With Enyimba’s Draw With Abia Warriors

Enyimba technical adviser Stanley Eguma has expressed satisfaction with his team’s performance in the draw with Abia Warriors, Completesports.com reports.

The People’s Elephant held their hosts to a 0-0 draw in a Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, matchday 12 fixture at the Umuahia Township Stadium on Sunday.

Eguma described the match as “a highly tactical game”.

Eguma Happy With Stalemate

The experienced tactician added that taking a point away from Umuahia is a good outcome for his side considering Abia Warriors’ quality.

“It was generally a good game; the two teams played a high tactical game,” Eguma was quoted by the NPFL media.

Read Also:NPFL: Ikorodu City Beat Warri Wolves Away, Rangers Pip Shooting Stars

“We are happy to have got the draw although we planned for the maximum points, but we met a stubborn side in Abia Warriors,” Eguma said after the match.”

Sticking To The Plan

Enyimba put up a disciplined performance in the game limiting the home team to few chances.

Enyimba praised his players for sticking to their game-plan, and is optimistic that his team will build on the draw at Abia Warriors in their upcoming matches.

“Our opponents are a good side, no doubt, and my boys played according to our game plan. We will continue to build on the progress in our subsequent games,” said Eguma.

Enyimba currently occupy sixth position on the league table with 17 points from 12 matches.

The Aba giants will host Wikki Tourists in their next game.

By Adeboye Amosu





