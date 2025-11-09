Liverpool Are ‘In Crisis’ –Man United Legend Insists After Reds’ 3-0 Defeat To City

Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane has insisted that Liverpool are ‘in crisis’ after their 3-0 defeat by Manchester City.

The Reds, who are defending Premier League champions, have already lost five games this season and are eighth in the league standings, eight points behind leaders Arsenal.

And that is cause for concern, according to Keane. Speaking on Sky Sports (via Daily Mail), he highlighted one key area of worry in Arne Slot’s side.

Keane said: “At this moment you can’t be considering Liverpool for the title. That’s five losses now. The type of goals they’re giving away… people keep on talking about their attacking players, but defensively they are all over the place.

“The amount of goals they’re giving up… this will feel like the worst defeat. Some of the other games they lost last minute, tight games, but that one will be a sore one.” He added: “It’s crisis time for Liverpool.”

Ex-Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher, meanwhile, called out on player in particular. Having played more than 700 games in the Reds defence in his career, he took a particular look at one man who is playing in his former position – Ibrahima Konate.

“I don’t understand at all what Konate is trying to do,” Carragher said of the Frenchman. “When Liverpool concede a goal or have a problem, he’s at the heart of it.

“Too often this season, he’s gone missing away from home.”

Keane wasted no time tearing back into Liverpool, meanwhile. It had appeared Slot’s side had turned a corner of sorts after wins over Aston Villa and Real Madrid, but Keane has insisted that those results mean nothing.

“To lose seven in 10 and five times already is a crisis time for club like Liverpool,’ he said. ‘Slot’s assessment is spot on.

“City looked stronger, technically better and much better physically. Liverpool looked like a very weak team today. They have still got quality to cause problems, but, defensively, the goals they have given away, [poor] decision making, a lack of intensity… it looked really flat.

“He [Slot] was pleased with the second half but the game was over. It is easy to play at 2-0 or 3-0 when your opponents are taking their foot off gas. To me, I think it is a crisis for Liverpool.”

City, meanwhile, went second in the league with the win and appear to be hitting their stride again, despite a recent defeat by Aston Villa.

They appear to be Arsenal’s closest challengers – sitting four points adrift of the Gunners – and in good form.



