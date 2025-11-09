Nigerian Youngster Joins Czech Club Slavia Prague

Czech Republic outfit Slavia Prague have completed the signing of Nigerian youngster Isaiah Chinedu, reports Completesports.com.

Chinedu joined Slavia Prague from Nigerian academy Right2Win Sports Club.

The wing-back put pen to paper on a five-year contract.

Right2Win Sports club announced the move on their official X handle.

“We are delighted to announce that Isaiah Chinedu has completed a move to Slavia Prague on a five-year deal from Right2Win,” reads the statement.

“The talented right wing-back now embarks on an exciting new chapter in his career, and we are incredibly proud of his journey and progress.”

Nigerian duo Igoh Ogbu and David Moses are currently on the books of Slavia Prague.

By Adeboye Amosu



