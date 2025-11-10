Keane Makes Arsenal EPL Title Prediction After Man City Beat Liverpool

Roy Keane has revealed his Premier League title prediction after Manchester City closed the gap on Arsenal with an impressive victory over Liverpool.

Man City thumped the defending champions 3-0 in Pep Guardiola’s 1,000th game as a manager to move back up to second in the table.

Liverpool won two games in a row before their trip to the Etihad Stadium but underwhelmed as they have done for so much of their title defence to slip to eighth in the table.

Erling Haaland broke the deadlock with a deflected header before a Liverpool equaliser was controversially ruled out for offisde.

Man City took full advantage of the reprieve and doubled their lead on the stroke of half-time through Nico Gonzalez’s deflected strike.

Any faint hopes of a Liverpool comeback were ended on the hour mark as the impressive Jeremy Doku curled home Manchester City’s third.

A statement win over the defending champions sees Guardiola’s side climb to second in the Premier League – four points behind early pacesetters Arsenal. Liverpool are down in eighth.

The Gunners were six points clear at the top of the table before the weekend but dropped two points away at Sunderland as their brilliant ten-game winning run came to an end.

Keane, a seven-time Premier League winner with Manchester United, backed Arsenal to win the title before the season started and is still siding with Mikel Arteta’s side despite Man City thumping Liverpool.

“I reckon if you asked Pep six or seven weeks ago he would’ve said this season is a rebuilding job. But Man City and Pep have that spark back,” Keane said on Sky Sports (via Metro).

“Haaland is obviously a goal machine, but Foden coming back, the other players making an impact – they’re certainly back in the mix.

“If he surprised everyone and managed to win the league this year – it would be up there at the top of all of his achievements.

“The signs are good for Man City – I think they’re back in the mix, but I’ll stick with Arsenal.”

On Liverpool’s chances of retaining the Premier League trophy, Keane added: “I think it is crisis time for Liverpool.

“It’s okay to lose to a club like Man City – it’s a tough place to come. But to lose seven in ten – five league losses already – It has to be a crisis for a club like Liverpool.



