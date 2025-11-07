Boniface: I Have Been Unlucky With Super Eagles

Victor Boniface says he is a good player, but has been unlucky with the Super Eagles, reports Completesports.com.
Boniface has yet to score in 13 appearances for the three-time African champions.
The 24-year-old accepted that there were a couple games he failed to measure up to standard.
“I have been unlucky with the national team in terms of scoring goals, even though there were a couple of games I was not good,” the striker told Oma Sports.
“My biggest dream as a football player was to represent my country and I achieved this and I am grateful for this.
“Because it has not worked good for me with the national team does not mean I am a bad player.”
Boniface is currently on a season-long loan at Werder Bremen from Bayer Leverkusen.
By Adeboye Amosu