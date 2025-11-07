Close Menu
    Nigerian Footballers Abroad

    Boniface: I Have Been Unlucky With Super Eagles

    Adeboye AmosuBy Updated:No Comments1 Min Read

    Victor Boniface says he is a good player, but has been unlucky with the Super Eagles, reports Completesports.com.

    Boniface has yet to score in 13 appearances for the three-time African champions.

    The 24-year-old accepted that there were a couple games he failed to measure up to standard.

    Read Also:Chelle: Winning World Cup Playoffs Will Drive Super Eagles AFCON Dream

    “I have been unlucky with the national team in terms of scoring goals, even though there were a couple of games I was not good,” the striker told Oma Sports.

    “My biggest dream as a football player was to represent my country and I achieved this and I am grateful for this.

    “Because it has not worked good for me with the national team does not mean I am a bad player.”

    Boniface is currently on a season-long loan at Werder Bremen from Bayer Leverkusen.

    By Adeboye Amosu


    Share.
    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu; Senior Content Writer. NPFL Expert, Super Eagles, Chelsea. Twitter: @SportsAde, Facebook: Adeboye Amosu

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.