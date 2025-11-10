Bingol: I Hope To Outscore Osimhen In Super Lig This Season

Kocaelispor forward Tayfur Bingöl says he will do everything to outscore Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen in this season’s Turkish League.



Recall that the Turkish international has netted four goals this season for Kocaelispor, one ahead of the Nigerian international, who has scored three goals for Galatasaray.



Having joined Kocaelispor from Besiktas this summer, Bingöl, a defender turned striker, has been banging in the goals for his club.

Read Also:2026 WCQ Playoffs: Gabon Coach Mouyouma Plans Tactical Shake-Up For Super Eagles Clash



In a chat with BeIN Sports, Bingol stated that his challenge is to surpass Osimhen in the top scorer chart this season.



“I am also competing with Osimhen for top scorer.



“I hope I can surpass Osimhen at the end of the season,” Bingöl told BeIN Sports.



