    Lookman To Work Under New Coach At Atalanta

    Ademola Lookman will work under a new coach at Atalanta after the Serie A club announced on Monday they have parted company with Ivan Juric, reports Completesports.com.

    The Bergamo club took the decision following Sunday’s 3-0 home defeat to Sassuolo.

    Juric was appointed La Dea’s head coach in the summer following the departure of Gian Piero Gasperini.

    The Croatian leaves Atalanta in 13th place in the Serie A table, with just two league wins from 11 matches on their record.

    Atalanta have lost their last two matches in Serie A, which came after a run of six consecutive draws in the league.

    Juric made the headlines last week following his touchline row with Lookman.

    Former Monza and Fiorentina manager Raffaele Palladino is reportedly in line to replace him.

