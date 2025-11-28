Arteta Issues Gyokeres, Trossard, Haverrz Injury Update Ahead Chelsea Clash

Mikel Arteta has issued an update on Viktor Gyokeres, Kai Havertz and Leandro Trossard ahead of Arsenal’s trip across the capital to Chelsea.

Trossard limped off in the first half of the 3-1 Champions League win over Bayern Munich. The Belgian, who recently found the target against Sunderland and Tottenham, picked up an issue with his calf.

Arteta said after the Bayern game that Trossard “felt something” and both he and his staff did not want to take any risk, substituting him immediately for Noni Madueke.

But he’s now claimed (via football.london) the former Brighton winger has an outside chance of being available against Chelsea, explaining: “With Leo there is another test today, it didn’t look much. There is a potential chance he could be available.”

Meanwhile, Arteta kept his cards close to his chest on both Gyokeres and Havertz ahead of the visit to Stamford Bridge.

He said of the duo when asked if they could be involved: “Yeah, we have another day tomorrow. So let’s see how it goes.”

When pushed if their midweek scans can be clear, he added: “Clear, not yet. But they are getting closer and closer”

The Spaniard has also confirmed that Gabriel Jesus received his first minutes in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Watford after undergoing knee surgery back in January.

Arteta said: “Yeah it did happen, Gabi participated, Ethan as well, as he wanted some minutes. We took that opportunity.”

Defender Gabriel Magalhaes will remain on the sidelines, however, after suffering a thigh injury during the international break with Brazil.

The 27-year-old has also undergone fresh scans this week in a bid to gauge a clearer understanding of when he might be able to return to action.



