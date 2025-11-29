Udinese Boss Runjaic Backs Okoye To Hit Top Form

Udinese head coach Kosta Runjaic has backed Maduka Okoye to rediscover his best form at the club, reports Completesports.com.

Okoye missed the start of the season due to suspension following his alleged involvement in a betting scandal.

The Nigeria international saved a penalty in Udinese’s 3-0 loss to Bologna last weekend, but was responsible for the second goal conceded by his side.

Runjaic Have Confidence In Okoye

Runjaic however believed that the goalkeeper will soon cut out mistakes from his game.

“Okoye hasn’t played for weeks; against Bologna, he took unnecessary risks, and we lost 2-0, which ended the match,” Runjaic told the club’s official website.

“We’re working hard. It takes time, it’s a growth process. It takes time to see the players express their full potential.

“For a team like Udinese, it’s important to know how to deal with negative moments. I’m in no rush. Let’s keep what we’ve done well and fix the rest.”

By Adeboye Amosu



