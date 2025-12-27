AFCON 2025: Beating Nigeria Would Be A Statement Win For Us –Tunisia Forward, Tounekti

Tunisia forward Sebastian Tounekti has said beating Nigeria’s Super Eagles will be a statement win for them.

Speaking to journalists before Tunisia’s training on Friday Tounekti, who is a teammate with Nigeria international Kelechi Iheanacho, said:”I think they have a lot of quality players in their squad and when you look at their wingers you look at Lookman who has been brilliant for his national team and Atalanta.

“Expectations going into this game is really good, we are looking forward to a big game against a big nation. We know that we are going to meet a team that is really good and with players that play at the highest level.

“This is a game between two nations who are really good and if you look at our team I think we’ve been doing well for a while now, so for us we have to focus for what will be a hard game.

“I think Nigeria are one of the team that can win the tournament and for us if we win we will make a statement that we are here to compete.”

By James Agberebi in Fes, Morocco



