AFCON 2025: Super Eagles Will Pick Maximum Three Points Vs Tunisia –Ex International

Former Nigerian international Ahmed Garba says he’s optimistic the Super Eagles will pick up the maximum three points against Tunisia in tonight’s 2025 Africa Cup of Nations Group C clash.



Recall that a win for either side will seal qualification to the round of 16 of the tournament, having won their respective opening games against Tanzania and Uganda.



In a chat with Footy Africa, Garba stated that he expects the Super Eagles to step up their game against the Carthage Eagles.

“Against Tunisia, the boys have to be brave and take the game to them. I remember our last meeting with Tunisia at the AFCON in Cameroon, where we won all our group games but ended up losing to them. That red card to Alex Iwobi was painful and played a big role in our defeat, even though I felt we were the better team on the day



“I reckon the boys, especially those who were in Cameroon, will be fired up and seeking some form of revenge. I am sure it will be on their minds.



“I believe we will see a better performance against Tunisia, and the boys will take the three points and go top of the group.”



