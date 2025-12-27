Close Menu
    Peak Milk AFCON Campaign
    Nigerian Footballers Abroad

    Super Eagles Defender Set For Galatasaray Transfer

    Adeboye AmosuBy No Comments1 Min Read
    Mr Chef AFCON Match

    Club Brugge star Raphael Onyedika has accepted to join Turkish Super Lig champions Galatasaray when the transfer window reopens in January, reports Completesports.com.

    The Nigeria international was linked with a move to the Yellow and Reds in the summer but opted to remain with Club Brugge.

    Onyedika has now given Galatasaray green light to open talks with Club Brugge, according to reports in Turkey.

    Club Brugge are expected to demand around €25m for the defensive midfielder.

    Read Also:SPORTS PLANET Podcast…EPISODE 44: Emmanuel Adebayor On His Career Trajectory

    Galatasaray however value Onyedika around €15m, and are not expected to accept a lesser fee.

    The 24-year-old joined Club Brugge from Danish outfit, Midtylland in 2022.

    Onyedika won the Belgian Pro League title with Club Brugge in the 2023/24 season, and the Belgian Cup last term.

    He has also consistently been linked with top clubs in England and Spain.

    By Adeboye Amosu


    Share.
    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu; Senior Content Writer. NPFL Expert, Super Eagles, Chelsea.

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Advertisement