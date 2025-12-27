Super Eagles Defender Set For Galatasaray Transfer

Club Brugge star Raphael Onyedika has accepted to join Turkish Super Lig champions Galatasaray when the transfer window reopens in January, reports Completesports.com.

The Nigeria international was linked with a move to the Yellow and Reds in the summer but opted to remain with Club Brugge.

Onyedika has now given Galatasaray green light to open talks with Club Brugge, according to reports in Turkey.

Club Brugge are expected to demand around €25m for the defensive midfielder.

Galatasaray however value Onyedika around €15m, and are not expected to accept a lesser fee.

The 24-year-old joined Club Brugge from Danish outfit, Midtylland in 2022.

Onyedika won the Belgian Pro League title with Club Brugge in the 2023/24 season, and the Belgian Cup last term.

He has also consistently been linked with top clubs in England and Spain.

By Adeboye Amosu




