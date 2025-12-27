AFCON 2025: Tunisia Ready For ‘Strong Opponent’ Super Eagles — Trabelsi

Tunisia head coach Sami Trabelsi has declared his team ready for battle against the Super Eagles of Nigeria, reports Completesports.com.

The Carthage Eagles will be targeting a place in the Round of 16 when they confront Éric Chelle’s men in their Group C encounter in Fès tonight.

The North Africans started their campaign with a comfortable 3-1 win over the Cranes of Uganda.

Nigeria have the edge over Tunisia at the AFCON with four wins from seven games.

Trabelsi however said past results won’t matter this time around.

“Yes, in the last game there was no real expression. When we play with only organised offense and defense, it decreases the performance of some players. Nigeria are strong offensively and defensively,” Trabelsi was quoted by CAFonline.

“All players will be involved, not only defenders. We focus only on the field; social media or past results will not affect us.

“Hazem is fit and doing better in training. There is no national team without weak points, and we have studied Nigeria’s. To go far, we must beat big teams.”

By Adeboye Amosu



