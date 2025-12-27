AFCON 2025: We’ll Give Everything To Beat Super Eagles — Tunisia Defender Taibi

Montassar Talbi says the Carthage Eagles will give everything to get a win against the Super Eagles of Nigeria, reports Completesports.com.

Sami Trabelsi’s side wil be up against Nigeria in their second group game at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations on Saturday (today).

The encounter is slated for the Complexe Sportif de Fès.

Tunisia started their campaign with an impressive 3-1 victory against the Cranes of Uganda on Tuesday.

The Super Eagles will however be a different test for the North Africans, who are determined to secure an early passage to the Round of 16.

Taibi declared that they will give their all to secure maximum points in the game.

He further stressed that they must be at their best against Éric Chelle’s men.

“When we play against big teams, we give our best. We have already played against strong opponents and we performed well. To win this game, we need to trust ourselves and give everything we have,” Taibi told CAFonline.

“Everyone in the group must stay united and continue working as if this is our first game. We must protect our discipline, our concentration, and always give our best.”

By Adeboye Amosu



