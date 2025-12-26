AFCON 2025: We’ll Do Everything Possible To Get The Job Done Against Tunisia –Dele-Bashiru

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru has said the Super Eagles will make sure they do everything possible to overcome Tunisia.

The Super Eagles will take on Tunisia in their second Group C match in Fes on Saturday.

Tunisia are top of the group thanks to their 3-1 win against Uganda while the Super Eagles pipped Tanzania 2-1.

“I think just being in the AFCON is enough motivation for us to go and try to get the victory tomorrow,” Dele-Bashiru told journalists before the Super Eagles’ training on Friday.

“Of course it’s an important match for us, we want to finish top of the group and we will do everything possible to get the job done.”

Dele-Bashiru commented on his best position in the Super Eagles, stating that he will always be ready to play in any position the coach ask him to.

“In my career I’ve played in a lot of positions so I’m quite versatile when it comes to that aspect of the game. So where the coach ask me to play that’s where I will play and do as well as I can to help the team get the victory.”

The Lazio star added:”I have said that it’s important that we take each game with the same focus with the same respect for the opposition, train hard, follow what the coach wants from us which will help us prepare for the match.”

By James Agberebi in Fes, Morocco



