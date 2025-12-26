Close Menu
    Peak Milk AFCON Campaign
    Nigeria National Teams

    Chukwueze: AFCON Deserves Greater Respect

    Adeboye AmosuBy No Comments1 Min Read
    AFCON 2025 lush green playing turf in Morocco stadium
    Mr Chef AFCON Match

    Nigeria winger Samuel Chukwueze has said it is important for the Africa Cup of Nations to be respected by the football world.

    European clubs have constantly criticised the timing of the AFCON.

    Teams in the Premier League are always mostly affected, with some of them losing their players for up to one month.

    Chukwueze believed that playing in the AFCON is a big honour, and the competition must be respected like the World Cup and European Championships.

    Read Also:AFCON 2025: Super Eagles Will Beat Tunisia — Bassey

    He told Reuters: “Everyone wants to play in AFCON. It is one of the best tournaments in the world. You have to respect AFCON in the same way that you respect the EM or the World Cup.

    “We understand that they have planned it at the wrong time of the year, but when it is important and you are taken off, you have to leave.

    “You have no choice, your club can’t stop you, and no one should say anything bad about AFCON.

    “Yes, they have put it at the wrong time, but to say it’s not a good or big tournament is unacceptable.”

    By Adeboye Amosu


    Share.
    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu; Senior Content Writer. NPFL Expert, Super Eagles, Chelsea.

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Advertisement