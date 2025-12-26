Chukwueze: AFCON Deserves Greater Respect

Nigeria winger Samuel Chukwueze has said it is important for the Africa Cup of Nations to be respected by the football world.

European clubs have constantly criticised the timing of the AFCON.

Teams in the Premier League are always mostly affected, with some of them losing their players for up to one month.

Chukwueze believed that playing in the AFCON is a big honour, and the competition must be respected like the World Cup and European Championships.

He told Reuters: “Everyone wants to play in AFCON. It is one of the best tournaments in the world. You have to respect AFCON in the same way that you respect the EM or the World Cup.

“We understand that they have planned it at the wrong time of the year, but when it is important and you are taken off, you have to leave.

“You have no choice, your club can’t stop you, and no one should say anything bad about AFCON.

“Yes, they have put it at the wrong time, but to say it’s not a good or big tournament is unacceptable.”

By Adeboye Amosu



