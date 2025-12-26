AFCON 2025: Super Eagles Will Beat Tunisia — Bassey

Calvin Bassey is in confident mood going into Nigeria’s clash with the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia, reports Completesports.com.
Nigeria and Tunisia will clash in a Group C fixture at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations on Saturday.
The highly anticipated encounter is slated for the Complexe Sportif de Fès.
The Carthage Eagles defeated Eric Chelle’s side 1-0 the last time both countries met in a Round of 16 tie at the 2021 edition.
Hatem Trabelsi’s side impressed in the 3-1 win over the Cranes of Uganda on Tuesday.
Bassey however believed they have the quality to beat the North Africans.
“Tunisia are a good team and we should expect a difficult game, but we have enough quality to win it,” Bassey predicted.
The encounter will kick-off at 9pm Nigeria time.
By Adeboye Amosu