    Peak Milk AFCON Campaign
    AFCON 2025: Super Eagles Will Beat Tunisia — Bassey

    Mr Chef AFCON Match

    Calvin Bassey is in confident mood going into Nigeria’s clash with the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia, reports Completesports.com.

    Nigeria and Tunisia will clash in a Group C fixture at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations on Saturday.

    The highly anticipated encounter is slated for the Complexe Sportif de Fès.

    The Carthage Eagles defeated Eric Chelle’s side 1-0 the last time both countries met in a Round of 16 tie at the 2021 edition.

    Hatem Trabelsi’s side impressed in the 3-1 win over the Cranes of Uganda on Tuesday.

    Bassey however believed they have the quality to beat the North Africans.

    “Tunisia are a good team and we should expect a difficult game, but we have enough quality to win it,” Bassey predicted.

    The encounter will kick-off at 9pm Nigeria time.

    By Adeboye Amosu


