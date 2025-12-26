Close Menu
    Peak Milk AFCON Campaign
    Nigeria National Teams

    AFCON 2025: Nigeria Vs Tunisia Will Be Tough –Udeze

    Austin AkhilomenBy No Comments1 Min Read
    Super Eagles lineup vs Tanzania.
    Mr Chef AFCON Match

    Former Nigerian international Ifeanyi Udeze believes the game between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia will be tough ahead of Saturday’s 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

    The encounter will see both teams looking for a win to book their next ticket for the knockout stages of the tournament.

    However, in a chat with Footy Africa, Udeze stated that Nigeria can’t afford to lose against Tunisia on Saturday.

    Read Also:AFCON 2025: Chelle Hints At Change Of Tactics Against Tunisia

    “The game is going to be tough and an exciting contest for the neutrals,” he said.

    “Tunisia also have a great side, and we have a strong team as well. If we don’t win, the Super Eagles should at least get a draw because they can’t afford to lose the game.

    “I hope the Super Eagles win, although it won’t be easy for either side,” he concluded.


    Share.
    Augustine Akhilomen

    Augustine Akhilomen is a passionate sports content writer. A fan of the Super Eagles and Chelsea. My aim is to promote the game of sports globally.

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Advertisement