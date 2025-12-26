AFCON 2025: Nigeria Vs Tunisia Will Be Tough –Udeze

Former Nigerian international Ifeanyi Udeze believes the game between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia will be tough ahead of Saturday’s 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.



The encounter will see both teams looking for a win to book their next ticket for the knockout stages of the tournament.



However, in a chat with Footy Africa, Udeze stated that Nigeria can’t afford to lose against Tunisia on Saturday.

Read Also:AFCON 2025: Chelle Hints At Change Of Tactics Against Tunisia



“The game is going to be tough and an exciting contest for the neutrals,” he said.



“Tunisia also have a great side, and we have a strong team as well. If we don’t win, the Super Eagles should at least get a draw because they can’t afford to lose the game.



“I hope the Super Eagles win, although it won’t be easy for either side,” he concluded.



