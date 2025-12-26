AFCON 2025: We Want To Finish Top Of Our Group –Tunisia Captain, Sassi

Tunisia captain Ferjani Sassi has said the target of the Carthage Eagles is to finish top of Group C.

Sassi disclosed this in Friday’s presser, while previewing Tunisia’s second group match with Nigeria’s Super Eagles.

Tunisia currently top the group thanks to their 3-1 win against Uganda in their first match.

The Super Eagles occupy second spot after opening their campaign with a hard-fought 2-1 win against Tanzania.

Speaking ahead of the big clash and reflecting on the last time both teams faced each other at the 2021 AFCON, Sassi said:”We remember our last game against Nigeria in Garouoa, we won the game, it was tough because we had a lot of players with COVID but we had solidarity and showed we can beat any one in any circumstances.

“It was a really nice game and tomorrow will be another story, we know there are a lot of changes in their team and our team amd I don’t think we are favourites for this game because Nigeria did well for the first game (against Tanzania) they have very good players.

“I think it will be a really good game and like I said we are confident because this could be the final of the group stage. We want to finish first and hopefully tomorrow we will do well.”

Saturday’s game would be the seventh time the two teams will come face to face at the AFCON.

In the previous six meetings, the Super Eagles have recorded four wins and suffered two defeats.

The last time the Super Eagles secured a win against Tunisia at the AFCON was in the 2019 tournament in Egypt after Odion Ighalo netted a third minute goal.

By James Agberebi in Fes, Morocco

Photo by Ganiyu Yusuf in Fes, Morocco



