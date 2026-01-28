AFCON 2025 Breaks New Digital Records with Six Billion Views

The TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Morocco 2025 has broken new ground with a record 6 billion digital views across social media platforms during the Competition.

CAF, in a statement, revealed the AFCON 2025 is now the most viewed football continental competition, generating an extraordinary 5.2 billion video views.

These numbers underline the tournament’s growing global influence and the unmatched passion of African football fans.

One of the biggest areas of growth for CAF and the AFCON 2025 has been with the Diaspora community where the continental football body has attracted millions of new audiences and users.

The milestone positions Africa’s flagship football event at the very top of global digital engagement, surpassing every comparable continental tournament in history.

From breathtaking goals and dramatic match moments to behind-the-scenes access and fan reactions, content from TotalEnergies CAF AFCON Morocco 2025 travelled at remarkable speed across borders, languages and cultures, reinforcing the competition’s status as a truly global spectacle.

Crucially, the tournament was driven by the fans themselves. A total of 285 million engagements were recorded, reflecting an unprecedented level of interaction and emotional investment.

TikTok emerged as the beating heart of the tournament’s digital ecosystem. More than one million fan-generated videos were created under #TotalEnergiesAFCON2025, turning the competition into a cultural movement that went far beyond the pitch.

From creative goal celebrations and tactical breakdowns to humour, music and fashion inspired by TotalEnergies CAF AFCON Morocco 2025, fans used the platform to tell their own stories of the tournament in real time.

This explosion of TikTok content helped introduce the competition to new and younger audiences, amplifying African football culture on a scale never seen before. The platform became a global stage where players, teams and supporters connected directly, breaking down traditional barriers between the game and its fans.

The digital success of TotalEnergies CAF AFCON Morocco 2025 reflects the CAF’s continued commitment to innovation, fan engagement and global growth. With record-setting numbers and a vibrant online community, the tournament has set a new benchmark for how football in Africa is experienced, shared and celebrated around the world.



