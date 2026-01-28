Coventry City Lead Race To Sign Onyeka

Coventry City are leading the race for Brentford midfielder Frank Onyeka, reports Completesports.com reports.

The Sky Bet Championship leaders are desparate to complete the deal before the end of the current transfer window, according to BBC journalist, Nizaar Kinsella.

“Coventry City are leading the race to sign Frank Onyeka with Sheffield United also believed to be interested. Expected to progress in the next 24 hours,”Kinsella wrote on X.

The Nigeria international spent last season on loan with German club, Augsburg.

Onyeka is open to leaving Brentford after falling down the pecking order at the club this season.

The defensive midfielder has made nine appearances across all competitions for the Bees, and is yet to start a game in the Premier League.

A few in the region of £7 to £8m could reportedly be enough for Brentford to consider his permanent sale.

The London club are also open to loaning him out for the remainder of the season.

By Adeboye Amosu



