Sterling Departs Chelsea By Mutual Consent

Raheem Sterling has departed Chelsea by mutual consent after reaching an agreement with the Blues to leave the club early.

The winger had 18 months left on his contract with the Premier League giants.

Sterling leaves Chelsea after three-and-a-half seasons at Stamford Bridge.

“Raheem Sterling has today departed Chelsea Football Club by mutual agreement, bringing to an end three-and-a-half seasons as our player, having signed in the summer of 2022 when he was transferred from Manchester City,” Chelsea announced on their official website.

“We thank Raheem for the contribution he made while a Chelsea player and wish him well for the next stage in his career.’

The 31-year-old linked up with the West London club from Manchester City for £47.5m in 2022.

He scored 19 goals in 81 appearances appearances for Chelsea.



