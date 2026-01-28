Close Menu
    UCL: Guardiola Labels Osimhen ‘Elite Striker’ Ahead Man City Vs Galatasaray

    Napoli Owner: Why I Rejected Osimhen's Move To PSG
    Osimhen

    Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has labelled Victor Osimhen an ‘elite striker’ ahead of his side’s UEFA Champions League clash with Galatasaray, reports Completesports.com.

    The Citizens will host Galatasaray at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.

    Osimhen has impressed in the Champions League this season, netting six times in five appearances.

    The 27-year-old has also scored six goals in 13 league outings.

    Guardiola recognised the quality within the Galatasaray squad.

    “We will try to win tomorrow. Galatasaray are leading the Turkish league and all their players are exceptional,” Guardiola told a press conference.

    “Victor Osimhen is a very elite striker. Osimhen has special players he can connect with.

    “Sane is very fast, very agile… Ilkay Gündoğan, Mario Lemina. He has experienced players.”


