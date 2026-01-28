UCL: ‘Lookman Moves Between The Lines’ –Hubert Speaks Ahead Union Saint-Gilloise Vs Atalanta

Union Saint-Gilloise head coach David Hubert has exposed Super Eagles winger Ademola Lookman’s style of play ahead of tonight’s Champions League clash against Atalanta.



In a conversation with Tutto Atalanta, Hubert revealed that the Nigerian international plays a versatile style.



He warned that attention won’t be focused on Lookman alone, with a player like Charles De Ketelaere also posing a threat.

“Lookman moves between the lines, De Ketelaere creates play, provides depth, and is intelligent. But we don’t play only against them.



“For us, winning is our last chance, and against Atalanta, who have some weaknesses to exploit, we want to do so.



“We need to not rush and stick to our game plan, adapting to an opponent who plays a lot down the wings and is very attacking.”



