Done Deal: Super Falcons Striker Moves To Nottingham Forest

Super Falcons striker Joy Omewa has joined Nottingham Forest from Danish outfit Fortuna Hjørring, reports Completesports.com.

Omewa penned a contract with Forest until the end of the 2025/26 season.

The 23-year-old, who joined Fortuna Hjørring in 2022, scored 52 goals in 85 league appearances for the club.

She won the Danish Women’s Cup twice and Kvindeligaen league title in 2024/25.

On the international stage, Omewa has represented Nigeria at U17 and U20 level before earning her first senior cap last year.

Nottingham Forest Women Head Coach, Carly Davies, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Joy Omewa to Nottingham Forest.

“Joy’s incredible goal-scoring prowess speaks for itself. She’s a dynamic forward with a natural instinct in front of goal, and her ability to find the net consistently at both club and international level makes her a fantastic addition to our squad.

“Joy is exactly the type of player who can help us push forward and achieve our ambitions.”

Upon signing, Omewa added: “I am delighted to sign for Nottingham Forest. It’s an ambitious club and I’m excited to be a part of this team.

“I can’t wait to get started for this club and I think I can add a lot to an already talented group at Forest.”

By Adeboye Amosu



