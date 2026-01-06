AFCON 2025: Chelle Speaks On Osimhen And Lookman On Field Incident In Mozambique Clash

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has said The on field incident between Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman, in Monday’s AFCON 2025 round of 16 clash, is an internal one that will be handled privately.

A brace from Osimhen and and a goal each from Lookman and Akor Adams, sealed a comfortable win for the Super Eagles.

But in the 64th minute and the Super Eagles up by 3-0 against Mozambique, a visibly angry Osimhen was seen confronting Lookman inside the opponent’s box.

The cause of his annoyance is not unconnected to a goal opportunity which he felt Lookman should have passed to him, believing he was in a better scoring position.

Few minutes later Osimhen later requested to be replaced and went off for Moses Simon.

When asked in his post-match presser, about the incident and the effect it could have in the team, Chelle said:”This is a question about my management and what happened in the pitch will stay in the group, I don’t need to tell anyone what happened.

“I keep that for me and everything that happened in the group stay in the group so we will see after that and we will talk.”

Reflecting on the dominant 4-0 win against Mozambique, Chelle expressed his delight.

He, however, noted that they are not carried away by the big win as they have to stay focus.

“I’m happy about this game winning by four goals but in reality we didn’t do anything special, we just won one game. If we want to be ambitious we need to continue to improve and keep this quality on the pitch.

“My job now is to keep tjr players very focus about their training sessions and behaviour.”

By James Agberebi in Fes, Morocco

Photo by Ganiyu Yusuf in Fes, Morocco



