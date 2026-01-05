2025: How Super Eagles Rated In Big Win Over Mozambique

Following Nigeria’s Super Eagles 4-0 win over the Mambas of Mozambique in their Round of 16 encounter at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations on Monday night, Completesports.com’s ADEBOYE AMOSU appraises the performance of the players.

Stanley Nwabali 6/10

The Chippa United goalkeeper kept a clean sheet for the first time in the competition. He was virtually on holiday during the game.

Bright Osayi-Samuel 7/10

A good performance from the Birmingham City right-back. He make forays upfront, and also defended well.

Semi Ajayi 7/0

The centre-back was close to scoring his second goal of the competition in the 10th minute, but his goal-bound header was cleared off the line.

Calvin Bassey 7/10

He picked up a yellow card late in the game. Another solid display from the versatile defender.

Bruno Onyemaechi 7/10

Rewarded the coach’s faith in him with another brilliant performance. He has certainly made the left -back position his own.

Wilfred Ndidi 7/10

The captain received the first booking of the game in the first half. The Besiktas star gave a good account of himself in the game.

Frank Onyeka 7/10

Onyeka combined well with Wilfred Ndidi and Alex Iwobi in the middle of the park. He was cautioned in the first half.

Alex Iwobi 8/10

The versatile midfielder is certainly enjoying himself in Morocco. He initiated the move for Nigeria’s first two goals scored by Ademola Lookman, and Victor Osimhen.

Akor Adams 8/10

Adams registered one goal, and an assist in the game. He was replaced by Samuel Chukwueze four minutes from time.

Ademola Lookman 9/10

The 28-year-old was named Man of the Match. Lookman scored once, and also provided three assists.

Victor Osimhen 8/0

Scored twice for the Super Eagles in the game. He was replaced by Moses Simon in the 68th minute.

Substitutes

Moses Simon 5/10

The wingers didn’t do much after replacing Victor Osimhen with 22 minutes remaining on the clock.

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru 3/0

Had a lively cameo after coming on for Frank Onyeka with seven minutes remaining on the clock.

Raphael Onyedika 3/10

Came close to scoring late in the game.

Paul Onuachu N/A

A late replacement for Adams Akor.

Samuel Chukwueze N/A

The Fulham star took the place of Ademola Lookman late in the game.



