AFCON 2025: Lookman, Osimhen, Adams Were Fantastic Vs Mozambique –Akanni

Former Nigerian international Waidi Akanni has praised the synergy among the trio of Ademola Lookman, Victor Osimhen, and Akor Adams after Nigeria’s 4-0 win over Mozambique in the round of 16 of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.



Nigeria broke the deadlock in the 20th minute when Lookman sent Adams’ cut-back into the top-right corner. Osimhen’s brace in the 25th and 47th minutes, respectively, made the scoreline 3-0.



Akor Adams’ powerful strike past Ernan Siluane at the near post in the 75th minute ensures the Super Eagles seal a comfortable 4-0 victory over Mozambique.



Reacting after the game, Akanni, who was a guest on Afrosport AFCON 2025 Coverage, stated that he’s impressed with the performance of Lookman, Osimhen, and Adams.

He also lauded the Super Eagles’ solid defence at the back and also for keeping a clean sheet.



“There is a good synergy among the trio of Ademola Lookman, Akor Adams, and Victor Osimhen once the through pass comes from Alex Iwobi.



“I am really impressed with their all-round performance against Mozambique, it was a fantastic display.



“Again, it was a good performance from the Super Eagles, and the team was solid also at the back.”



