AFCON 2025: Osimhen, Lookman, Adams On Target As Super Eagles Thrash Mozambique, Book Quarter-Finals Berth

The Super Eagles booked their passage to the quarter-finals of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations after thrashing Mozambique 4-0 in the round of 16 on Monday at the Complexe Sportif de Fès.



The three-time AFCON champions began the game like a house on fire as a perfect cross from Lookman was tapped into the back of the net by Victor Osimhen for the opening goal. But the Galatasaray striker’s goal was flagged offside by the linesman.



In the 5th minute, a snap shot from Alex Iwobi was parried away by the Mozambique goalkeeper for a corner kick. The resulting corner kick had no positive impact.



The Super Eagles’ early pressure almost paid off in the 10th minute after Semi Ajayi headed a well-tailored corner kick from Lookman, only for the ball to be blocked by the Mozambique defender in the 18-yard box.

Read Also:AFCON 2025: Egypt Beat Benin In Extra Time To Reach Quarter-Finals



Ademola Lookman broke the deadlock in the 20th minute after a beautiful interchange of passes from Iwobi and Akor Adams to deliver a perfect cutback for the Atalanta winger to score.



The Super Eagles doubled their lead in the 25th minute through Victor Osimhen. The goal came as a result of a delightful assist from Lookman, his third assist in the tournament.



Osimhen could have netted his second goal in the space of a minute, but his header failed to threaten the Mozambique goalkeeper. In the 36th minute, Iwobi’s lobbed ball failed to hit the target.



Adams almost took the game beyond Mozambique’s reach; however, his low drive shot whistled past the goalpost. Mozambique had their own fair share of opportunity in the 45th minute, but Stanley Nwabali was called to action as he punched the ball before it was headed out by Osimhen.



Nigeria commenced the second half with another goal in the 47th minute as Osimhen scored his third goal of the tournament thanks to a precise pass from Lookman.



Mozambique had the chance to reduce the scoreline, but Geny’s shot was blocked by Calvin Bassey in the 50th minute of the game.

Read Also:AFCON 2025: Osimhen Leads Attack; Ndidi, Onyeka, Lookman Start Vs Mozambique



In the 64th minute, Adams’ well-placed shot was parried away by the Mozambique goalkeeper, but the rebound failed to make any meaningful impact.



The Sevilla striker eventually got his goal in the 75th minute with a ballistic shot that beat the Mozambique goalkeeper. A few minutes later, Lookman almost grabbed his brace when his low drive shot whistled past the face of the goalpost.



Despite scoring four goals, the Super Eagles continue to search for more goals, as a cutback from Dele-Bashiru was not well connected by Onyedika, whose shot went way wide of the goalpost.



Mozambique’s effort to score a consolation goal proved abortive as Nigeria sealed a place in the quarter finals of the tournament.





MATCH STATISTICS



Nigeria 4-0 Mozambique





GOAL SCORERS: NIGERIA



Ademola Lookman



(20 min)



Victor Osimhen



(25, 47 min)



Akor Adams



(75 min)





GOAL SCORER: MOZAMBIQUE



Nill





LINE-UP: NIGERIA



Stanley Nwabali



Bruno Onyemaechi



Calvin Bassey



Semi Ajayi



Bright Osayi-Samuel



Alex Iwobi



Wilfred Ndidi



Frank Onyeka



Ademola Lookman



Akor Adams



Victor Osimhen





SUBSTITUTES



Moses Simon



(Victor Osimhen, 68 min)



Fisayo Dele-Bashiru



(Wilfred Ndidi, 82 min)



Raphael Onyedika



(Frank Onyeka, 82 min)



Paul Onuachu



(Akor Adams 85 min)



Samuel Chukwueze



(Ademola Lookman, 85 min)







HEAD COACH: Eric Chelle





LINE-UP: MOZAMBIQUE



Ernani



Bruno Langa



Dominguês



Faisal Bangal



Geny Catamo



Reinildo



Alfons Amade



Mexer



Witi



Ricardo Martins Guimaraes



Diogo Calila







SUBSTITUTES



Infren



(Dominguês, 45 min)



Kambala



(Diogo Calila, 45‎ min)



Chamito Alfândega



(Witi, 61 min)



Stanley Ratifo



(Faisal Bangal, 67)





HEAD COACH: Francisco Queriol Conde Júnior







By James Agberebi in Fes, Morocco



