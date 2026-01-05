Close Menu
    Peak Milk AFCON Campaign
    Nigeria National Teams

    AFCON 2025: Osimhen Leads Attack; Ndidi, Onyeka, Lookman Start Vs Mozambique

    Victor Osimhen will the Super Eagles’ attack in tonight’s 2025 Africa Cup of Nations Round of 16 encounter against the Mambas of Mozambique, reports Completesports.com.

    Osimhen will be supported by Ademola Lookman and Adams Akor.

    Chippa United’s Stanley Nwabali returns in goal after he was rested for Nigeria’s last group game against Uganda.

    Read Also:Nigeria Vs Mozambique Live Blogging – AFCON 2025 Round Of 16

    The quartet of Bright Osayi-Samuel, Semi Ajayi, Calvin Bassey, and Bruno Onyemaechi will play in the defence.

    Captain Wilfred Ndidi, Frank Onyeka, and Alex Iwobi return to the midfield.

    Super Eagles X1 Vs Mozambique

    Nwabali

    Osayi-Samuel
    Ajayi
    Bassey
    Onyemaechi

    Ndidi
    Onyeka
    Iwobi

    Lookman
    Akor
    Osimhen


