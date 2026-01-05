AFCON 2025: Osimhen Leads Attack; Ndidi, Onyeka, Lookman Start Vs Mozambique

Victor Osimhen will the Super Eagles’ attack in tonight’s 2025 Africa Cup of Nations Round of 16 encounter against the Mambas of Mozambique, reports Completesports.com.

Osimhen will be supported by Ademola Lookman and Adams Akor.

Chippa United’s Stanley Nwabali returns in goal after he was rested for Nigeria’s last group game against Uganda.

The quartet of Bright Osayi-Samuel, Semi Ajayi, Calvin Bassey, and Bruno Onyemaechi will play in the defence.

Captain Wilfred Ndidi, Frank Onyeka, and Alex Iwobi return to the midfield.

Super Eagles X1 Vs Mozambique

Nwabali

Osayi-Samuel

Ajayi

Bassey

Onyemaechi

Ndidi

Onyeka

Iwobi

Lookman

Akor

Osimhen



