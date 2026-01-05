AFCON 2025: Lookman Scoops MOTM In Super Eagles’ Win Over Mozambique

Ademola Lookman was named Man of the Match following the Super Eagles’ win over the Mambas of Mozambique.

The Super Eagles earned a place in the quarter-finals after thrashing the Mambas 4-0 in Fès on Monday night.

Lookman registered one goal, and three assists in the game.

The Atalanta star opened scoring for the Super Eagles in the 20th minute following a brilliant assist by Akor Adams.

Read Also:AFCON 2025: Osimhen, Lookman, Adams On Target As Super Eagles Thrash Mozambique, Book Quarter-Finals Berth

The 28-year-old superbly set up Victor Osimhen for the second five minutes later.

He also provided the assist for Osimhen’s third two minutes after the break.

Lookman then teed up Akor for the fourth in the second half.

The winger has so far scored three goals, and provided five assists in three outings for the Super Eagles at the AFCON 2025 finals.

It would be recalled that the former Leicester City player also won the Man of the Match award in Nigeria’s second group game against the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia.

By Adeboye Amosu



