AFCON 2025: Lookman Reacts To On Field Incident With Osimhen In Mozambique Win

Ademola Lookman has played down his on field incident with Victor Osimhen in Monday’s AFCON 2025 round of 16 clash with Mozambique.

The Super Eagles thrashed Mozambique 4-0 to progress to the quarter-finals.

Osimhen and Lookman were both on the score sheet with the latter bagging a hat-trick of assists.

However, in the 64th minute, with the Super Eagles 3-0 up and about to play a corner kick, Osimhen was seen angrily confronting Lookman for failing to lay a pass to him, believing he was in a better position to score.

Few seconds later the 2023 African Player of the Year signaled to the bench to be substituted and was eventually replaced by Moses Simon.

After the game Osimhen went straight to the dressing room while his teammates gathered in the centre circle.

Reacting to the issue at the post-match presser after picking up his second Man of the Match award of the tournament, Lookman described it as not important, stating the win is more important.

“I don’t think that is really important the team won 4-0,” Lookman told journalists. “Vic is my number one guy everybody knows this. Top striker, top player so all of the rest is not important.”

Up next for the Super Eagles is a quarter-final clash with either Algeria or DR Congo in Marrakech on Saturday, January 5.

By James Agberebi in Fes, Morocco



