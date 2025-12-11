AFCON 2025: Chelle Unveils Super Eagles’ Final List

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has opted for goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali, defenders Calvin Bassey, Semi Ajayi and Zaidu Sanusi, midfielders Wilfred Ndidi and Frank Onyeka, and forwards Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman in his 28-man squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.
The Franco-Malian also picked defenders Chidozie Awaziem and Bright Osayi-Samuel, midfielders Fisayo Dele-Bashiru and Raphael Onyedika, and forwards Samuel Chukwueze and Simon Moses, among others.
There is a return for Cyprus-based goaltender Francis Uzoho, defender Igoh Ogbu and forward Paul Onuachu, while England-based defender Ryan Alebiosu, midfielders Usman Muhammed (Israel), Ebenezer Akinsanmiro (Italy) and Tochukwu Nnadi (Belgium), and Croatia-based forward Salim Fago Lawal will be joining up with the group for the first time.
The Super Eagles will clash with the Pharaohs of Egypt in a friendly encounter at the Cairo Stadium on Tuesday, 16th December, before flying aboard a chartered flight from Cairo to Fès (their battlefield in Group C) two days later.
The three-time champions take on the Taifa Stars of Tanzania on 23rd December, before further group phase encounters against Tunisia’s Carthage Eagles (27th December) and Uganda’s Cranes (30th December).
Full List
Goalkeepers: Stanley Nwabali (Chippa United, South Africa); Amas Obasogie (Singida Blackstars, Tanzania); Francis Uzoho (Omonia FC, Cyprus)
Defenders: Calvin Bassey (Fulham FC, England); Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (Hull City, England); Bright Osayi-Samuel (Birmingham City, England); Bruno Onyemaechi (Olympiakos, Greece); Chidozie Awaziem (Nantes FC, France); Zaidu Sanusi (FC Porto, Portugal); Igoh Ogbu (Slavia Prague, Czech Republic); Ryan Alebiosu (Blackburn Rovers, England)
Midfielders: Alex Iwobi (Fulham FC, England); Frank Onyeka (Brentford FC, England); Wilfred Ndidi (Besiktas FC, Turkey); Raphael Onyedika (Club Brugge, Belgium); Tochukwu Nnadi (Zulte Waregem, Belgium); Fisayo Dele-Bashiru (SS Lazio, Italy); Ebenezer Akinsanmiro (Pisa SC, Italy); Usman Muhammed (Ironi Tiberias, Israel)
Forwards: Ademola Lookman (Atalanta BC, Italy); Samuel Chukwueze (Fulham FC, England); Victor Osimhen (Galatasaray FC, Turkey); Simon Moses (Paris FC, France); Chidera Ejuke (Sevilla FC, Spain); Akor Adams (Sevilla FC, Spain); Paul Onuachu (Trabzonspor AS, Turkey); Cyriel Dessers (Panathinaikos FC, Greece); Salim Fago Lawal (NK Istra 1961 (Croatia)
If Okoye, Durosinmi, Tella, and other deserving players are left out by crook and corrupt practices. May the children of those involved in these atrocities never be given all thats due to them in this life.
It’s obvious the list has been tampered with.
No one single current video of usman muhammed
Naija
Uzho made it and okoye was dropped, ok ho na Sidon dey look we dey ho.
Nigeria team list doesn’t matter, what matters is the tactics and team play. Until then no comments and no expectations….
Quota system squad
Where is Okoye? Where is Alhassan Yusuf? Uzoho again???
Paul Anuachu again? He has been a waste of space under different coaches. Can he strife under Chelle’s system? Only time will tell. I will hv prefered some one else
Very interesting…He has his core and a few greenhorns that’s advantage an expanded list gives.
I’m sure a couple of discoveries will be made from this list,have my eyes on Tochukwu Nadi an assured presence in the midfield.Wish Durosimi was picked ahead of fumbling Onuachu..Unless under Chelle Paul discover’s his scoring boots
We are looking forward to more Benjamin Frederick’s in our team.By the time Chelle is finished we shall have a super eagles capable of qualification for the world cup in 2030,of course 2026 world cup shall come and go life goes on!
What a loser squad!!!