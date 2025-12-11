AFCON 2025: Chelle Unveils Super Eagles’ Final List

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has opted for goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali, defenders Calvin Bassey, Semi Ajayi and Zaidu Sanusi, midfielders Wilfred Ndidi and Frank Onyeka, and forwards Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman in his 28-man squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Franco-Malian also picked defenders Chidozie Awaziem and Bright Osayi-Samuel, midfielders Fisayo Dele-Bashiru and Raphael Onyedika, and forwards Samuel Chukwueze and Simon Moses, among others.

There is a return for Cyprus-based goaltender Francis Uzoho, defender Igoh Ogbu and forward Paul Onuachu, while England-based defender Ryan Alebiosu, midfielders Usman Muhammed (Israel), Ebenezer Akinsanmiro (Italy) and Tochukwu Nnadi (Belgium), and Croatia-based forward Salim Fago Lawal will be joining up with the group for the first time.

The Super Eagles will clash with the Pharaohs of Egypt in a friendly encounter at the Cairo Stadium on Tuesday, 16th December, before flying aboard a chartered flight from Cairo to Fès (their battlefield in Group C) two days later.

The three-time champions take on the Taifa Stars of Tanzania on 23rd December, before further group phase encounters against Tunisia’s Carthage Eagles (27th December) and Uganda’s Cranes (30th December).

Full List

Goalkeepers: Stanley Nwabali (Chippa United, South Africa); Amas Obasogie (Singida Blackstars, Tanzania); Francis Uzoho (Omonia FC, Cyprus)

Defenders: Calvin Bassey (Fulham FC, England); Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (Hull City, England); Bright Osayi-Samuel (Birmingham City, England); Bruno Onyemaechi (Olympiakos, Greece); Chidozie Awaziem (Nantes FC, France); Zaidu Sanusi (FC Porto, Portugal); Igoh Ogbu (Slavia Prague, Czech Republic); Ryan Alebiosu (Blackburn Rovers, England)

Midfielders: Alex Iwobi (Fulham FC, England); Frank Onyeka (Brentford FC, England); Wilfred Ndidi (Besiktas FC, Turkey); Raphael Onyedika (Club Brugge, Belgium); Tochukwu Nnadi (Zulte Waregem, Belgium); Fisayo Dele-Bashiru (SS Lazio, Italy); Ebenezer Akinsanmiro (Pisa SC, Italy); Usman Muhammed (Ironi Tiberias, Israel)

Forwards: Ademola Lookman (Atalanta BC, Italy); Samuel Chukwueze (Fulham FC, England); Victor Osimhen (Galatasaray FC, Turkey); Simon Moses (Paris FC, France); Chidera Ejuke (Sevilla FC, Spain); Akor Adams (Sevilla FC, Spain); Paul Onuachu (Trabzonspor AS, Turkey); Cyriel Dessers (Panathinaikos FC, Greece); Salim Fago Lawal (NK Istra 1961 (Croatia)



