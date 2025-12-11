AFCON 2025: Morocco Unveil Star-Studded Squad

Morocco head coach coach Walid Regragui on Friday unveiled a powerful 28-man squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, reports Completesports.com.
The squad features the country’s biggest stars, led by Achraf Hakimi, Yassine Bounou, Sofyan Amrabat, and striker Youssef En-Nesyri.
Regragui kept faith with majority of the players that reached the 2022 World Cup semi-final in Qatar.
Defensive leaders Romain Saïss and Nayef Aguerd return, joined by rising Rennes centre-back Abdelhamid Aït Boudlal, who continues his rapid ascent after debuting in November.
Read Also:Le Roy: Senegal, Not Nigeria Are Second Big Favourite To Win AFCON 2025
The full-back department remains among the strongest in Africa, with Noussair Mazraoui and Adam Masina complementing Hakimi and young left-back Anass Salah-Eddine.
One name missing from the main squad is Sofiane Diop, who was involved in November’s fixtures but has been omitted.
Meanwhile, forward Hamza Igamane—one of Morocco’s top scorers in club football this season—has been placed on the reserve list as he continues recovering from a thigh injury.
He is joined by left-back Youssef Belammari, with both players eligible for call-up before the tournament begins.
Morocco are drawn in Group A with Comoros, Mali and Zambia.
The Atlas Lions will face Comoros in the competition’s opening game on Sunday, 21 December.
Full List
Goalkeepers
Munir El Kajoui
Yassine Bounou
El Mehdi Al Harrar
Defenders
Achraf Hakimi
Mohamed Chibi
Jawad El Yamiq
Romain Saïss
Abdelhamid Aït Boudlal
Nayef Aguerd
Adam Masina
Noussair Mazrao
Anas Salah-Eddine
Midfielders
Oussama Targhalline
Sofyan Amrabat
Ismael Saibari
Neil El Aynaoui
Bilal El Khannouss
Azzedine Ounahi
Forwards
Brahim Diaz
Ilias Akhomach
Chemsdine Talbi
Youssef En-Nesyri
Ayoub El Kaabi
Soufiane Rahimi
Abdessamad Ezzalzouli
Eliesse Ben Seghir
Reserve Players
Youssef Belammari
Hamza Igamane
By Adeboye Amosu