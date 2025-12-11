AFCON 2025: Morocco Unveil Star-Studded Squad

Morocco head coach coach Walid Regragui on Friday unveiled a powerful 28-man squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, reports Completesports.com.

The squad features the country’s biggest stars, led by Achraf Hakimi, Yassine Bounou, Sofyan Amrabat, and striker Youssef En-Nesyri.

Regragui kept faith with majority of the players that reached the 2022 World Cup semi-final in Qatar.

Defensive leaders Romain Saïss and Nayef Aguerd return, joined by rising Rennes centre-back Abdelhamid Aït Boudlal, who continues his rapid ascent after debuting in November.

The full-back department remains among the strongest in Africa, with Noussair Mazraoui and Adam Masina complementing Hakimi and young left-back Anass Salah-Eddine.

One name missing from the main squad is Sofiane Diop, who was involved in November’s fixtures but has been omitted.

Meanwhile, forward Hamza Igamane—one of Morocco’s top scorers in club football this season—has been placed on the reserve list as he continues recovering from a thigh injury.

He is joined by left-back Youssef Belammari, with both players eligible for call-up before the tournament begins.

Morocco are drawn in Group A with Comoros, Mali and Zambia.

The Atlas Lions will face Comoros in the competition’s opening game on Sunday, 21 December.

Full List

Goalkeepers

Munir El Kajoui

Yassine Bounou

El Mehdi Al Harrar

Defenders

Achraf Hakimi

Mohamed Chibi

Jawad El Yamiq

Romain Saïss

Abdelhamid Aït Boudlal

Nayef Aguerd

Adam Masina

Noussair Mazrao

Anas Salah-Eddine

Midfielders

Oussama Targhalline

Sofyan Amrabat

Ismael Saibari

Neil El Aynaoui

Bilal El Khannouss

Azzedine Ounahi

Forwards

Brahim Diaz

Ilias Akhomach

Chemsdine Talbi

Youssef En-Nesyri

Ayoub El Kaabi

Soufiane Rahimi

Abdessamad Ezzalzouli

Eliesse Ben Seghir

Reserve Players

Youssef Belammari

Hamza Igamane

By Adeboye Amosu



