    World Football

    AFCON 2025: Morocco Unveil Star-Studded Squad

    By Adeboye Amosu

    Morocco head coach coach Walid Regragui on Friday unveiled a powerful 28-man squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, reports Completesports.com.

    The squad features the country’s biggest stars, led by Achraf Hakimi, Yassine Bounou, Sofyan Amrabat, and striker Youssef En-Nesyri.

    Regragui kept faith with majority of the players that reached the 2022 World Cup semi-final in Qatar.

    Defensive leaders Romain Saïss and Nayef Aguerd return, joined by rising Rennes centre-back Abdelhamid Aït Boudlal, who continues his rapid ascent after debuting in November.

    The full-back department remains among the strongest in Africa, with Noussair Mazraoui and Adam Masina complementing Hakimi and young left-back Anass Salah-Eddine.

    One name missing from the main squad is Sofiane Diop, who was involved in November’s fixtures but has been omitted.

    Meanwhile, forward Hamza Igamane—one of Morocco’s top scorers in club football this season—has been placed on the reserve list as he continues recovering from a thigh injury.

    He is joined by left-back Youssef Belammari, with both players eligible for call-up before the tournament begins.

    Morocco are drawn in Group A with Comoros, Mali and Zambia.

    The Atlas Lions will face Comoros in the competition’s opening game on Sunday, 21 December.

    Full List

    Goalkeepers

    Munir El Kajoui

    Yassine Bounou

    El Mehdi Al Harrar

    Defenders

    Achraf Hakimi

    Mohamed Chibi

    Jawad El Yamiq

    Romain Saïss

    Abdelhamid Aït Boudlal

    Nayef Aguerd

    Adam Masina

    Noussair Mazrao

    Anas Salah-Eddine

    Midfielders

    Oussama Targhalline

    Sofyan Amrabat

    Ismael Saibari

    Neil El Aynaoui

    Bilal El Khannouss

    Azzedine Ounahi

    Forwards

    Brahim Diaz

    Ilias Akhomach

    Chemsdine Talbi

    Youssef En-Nesyri

    Ayoub El Kaabi

    Soufiane Rahimi

    Abdessamad Ezzalzouli

    Eliesse Ben Seghir

    Reserve Players

    Youssef Belammari

    Hamza Igamane

    By Adeboye Amosu


    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu; Senior Content Writer. NPFL Expert, Super Eagles, Chelsea. Twitter: @SportsAde, Facebook: Adeboye Amosu

