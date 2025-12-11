Le Roy: Senegal, Not Nigeria Are Second Big Favourite To Win AFCON 2025

Former Ghana head coach Claude Le Roy has rated Senegal as second favourite ahead of the Super Eagles, to win the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.



Recall that in early 2025, he listed Nigeria, Morocco, Senegal, Ivory Coast, Egypt, and Algeria as the main contenders.



However, speaking with Canal+, Le Roy stated that Senegal are blessed with an array of talents capable of challenging host and favourite, Morocco, for the AFCON title.

“Senegal play well. You only have to look at the stats and before Nigeria, they are the second big favourite behind Morocco for me in this Africa Cup of Nations.”



The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations will take place in Morocco between December 21 2025 and January 18 2026.



Ivory Coast are reigning champions after a stunning comeback to beat Nigeria in February 2024.



