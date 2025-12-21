AFCON 2025: Cold Weather In Morocco Affecting Some Of My Players –Tanzania Head Coach

Ahead of their AFCON 2025 opener with Nigeria’s Super Eagles on Tuesday, Taifas Stars of Tanzania head coach Miguel Gamondi has admitted that the cold weather in Morocco is affecting some of his players,

Tanzania will play their Group C fixtures in Fes where they will also take on AFCON 2004 champions Tunisia and Tanzania.



One challenge most players will face at this year’s AFCON is the cold weather condition in Morocco.

The weather conditions in the cities hosting the tournament are mild, with temperatures ranging from 15-20°C (59-68°F) during the day and cooler nights.

Fes, where the Super Eagles will play their preliminary stage encounters, has cooler temperatures, with daytime highs around 14°C (57°F) and nighttime lows around 6°C (43°F).

Rabat has mild temperatures, with daytime highs around 18°C (64°F) and nighttime lows around 10°C (50°F).

In Casablanca, it is imilar to Rabat, with daytime highs around 18°C (64°F) and nighttime lows around 12°C (54°F),

Tangier has Cooler temperatures, with daytime highs around 15°C (59°F) and nighttime lows around 8°C (46°F).

For Marrakech, it is mild temperatures, with daytime highs around 20°C (68°F) and nighttime lows around 10°C (50°F), while Agadir is warmer temperatures, with daytime highs around 22°C (72°F) and nighttime lows around 12°C (54°F).

Speaking after his team’s training at the Academic Mohammed VI facility in Rabat, Gamondi admitted that some of his players are struggling to cope with the weather condition.

The Argentine, however, stated that they don’t have a choice but to cope.

“It’s not a problem because the weather is the same for everybody, Gamondi said. “It’s true we are more adapted to the hot and warm temperatures and some players are suffering a bit from the cold but we need to adapt, even in Cairo (during their training camp) it was cold but it’s not an excuse it’s part of the job.”

On his team’s preparation ahead of their opening fixture with the Super Eagles, he added:”Our preparation is good the condition here is excellent we try to work with the maximum to prepare the team in the best way possible.

“The spirit in the camp is very good, we are very happy and excited to represent Tanzania in this Africa Cup of Nations.”

Tanzania would be facing the Super Eagles for the second time at the Africa Cup of Nations.

The first time the Taifas Stars raced the Nigerian team was in the opening match of the 1980 edition which they lost 3-1.

By James Agberebi in Fes, Morocco



