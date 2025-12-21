Balogun: Playing For Eagles Prepared Me For The Expectation At Rangers

Former Nigerian international Leon Balogun has disclosed that playing for the Super Eagles prepared him for the big task at Rangers.



Balogun, who was an integral part of the Super Eagles. most especially in the defence alongside William Troost Ekong, stated this in an interview with the Footballers Unfiltered Podcast.



The Aris Limassol defender also stated that the demands of donning the senior national team shirt strengthened him mentally for his club career.



“I was born in Germany, so I wasn’t in touch with the Nigerian culture like the other boys who grew up in England Alex Iwobi, Lookman, Ola Aina and Kelvin Bassey. You know you have more Nigerians in UK than in Germany.

“I remember my first camp, there was big John Obi Mikel, Victor Moses and a few other top guys. These were guys I used to see on Play Station.



“There was always that dedication to the country, they would welcome you. It was a really nice time. But at the same time, when things didn’t go well, it was tough.



“Playing for the Super Eagles prepared me for the level of expectation at Rangers because losing is not allowed.



“Basically, you’re Nigeria, the king of Africa, and it doesn’t matter whether there’s Cameroon, Senegal, or Egypt. You just have to win.”



