    We’re Missing Onyedika –Club Brugge Manager

    Club Brugge manager Ivan Leko has disclosed that the team is missing Super Eagles midfielder Raphael Onyedika due to his participation in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

    Onyedika, before his departure for AFCON, had been an important figure at Club Brugge.

    Speaking during his press conference ahead of today’s clash against Genk, Leko expressed his frustration over the loss of a key midfielder.

    “We’re missing a very important player. And because Ludovit Reis is still out, we don’t have a similar profile to replace him,” he said.

    “So we’ll have to come up with something, but we have enough quality to find a solution.

    “You can be sure that the eleven players will know how to defend and attack together on Sunday.”


