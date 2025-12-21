AFCON 2025: Eagles Must Treat Every Game Like A Final –Oboabona

Former Nigerian international Godfrey Oboabona has advised the Super Eagles to treat every game like a final at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.



The three-time AFCON champions, who have been drawn alongside Tanzania, Tunisia, and Uganda, will kick off their campaign against Tanzania on Tuesday, December 23.





Speaking with Footy Africa, Oboabona stated that Nigeria will face tough competitions against Egypt, Morocco, Tunisia, and more recently Cape Verde and Gabon at the tournament.



“Nigeria is always among the favourites at every AFCON, and with determination and by treating every game like a final, victory is possible.

Read Also:AFCON 2025: Cold Weather In Morocco Affecting Some Of My Players –Tanzania Head Coach



“However, the tournament also features very strong teams. Nations such as Egypt, Morocco, Tunisia, and more recently Cape Verde and Gabon, are formidable contenders for the title. For Nigeria to win, they must earn it through hard work.



“The Super Eagles must believe in themselves and approach every match without fear. A strong winning mentality within the group is essential—sometimes you have to dream first and truly believe it’s achievable.



“The team also needs unity, staying together like a family; that spirit was a key part of our success in our time.”

By James Agberebi in Fes, Morocco



