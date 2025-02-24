AFCON 2025: ‘Eagles Will Approach Each Game As It Comes’ –Osimhen

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has disclosed that the team will approach each game of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations as it comes.



Recall that Nigeria has been grouped alongside Tunisia, Uganda, and Tanzania in Group C of the tournament.

Speaking with BBC, the Galatasaray star stated that it’s always a different ball game playing against an African team.



However, he expressed confidence that the team will take each game as it comes.

“It’s not gonna be easy. Just like we all know, this is African football, this is AFCON. You can get a lot of surprises. But we are going to take each game as it comes.”



